'Dangerous' suspect in Roswell murder killed in Colorado police standoff

The search for a Roswell murder suspect on the run for over a week has ended with his death during an armed confrontation with law enforcement in Colorado.

Roswell police have been searching for 27-year-old Fabien Perry since July 6, when the family of Johana Cabrales-Hernandez found her dead inside the home they shared on Old Ferry Road.

"The family of the victim became concerned for her well-being after her two children were dropped off at a nearby family members home by an unknown person, which prompted them to go to her home to check on her where they found her deceased," said Roswell Police Officer Tim Lupo.

Police said evidence quickly led them to Perry as their prime suspect in Cabrales-Hernandez's death.

Perry already had warrants out for his arrest out of Alpharetta after a violent road rage incident last October that was caught on camera. Alpharetta police said Perry collided with two cars then got out of his vehicle, reached through the window of another car and punched the driver.

Monday afternoon, officials say officers in Aurora, Colorado tracked Perry to a home on the 400 block of Oswego Street.

Officers with the city's SWAT team tried to get Perry to surrender, but they say he refused and remained inside.

After over nine hours of attempted negotiations, officers on scene heard multiple gunshots coming from the home. Investigators say Perry continued to fire off rounds until about 2:18 a.m. Tuesday, when he exited armed with a rifle. At that time and officer with the Aurora Police Department and a deputy with the Arapahoe County Sheriff's Office fired at Perry, hitting him.

Medics rushed Perry to a nearby hospital, but he did not survive the shooting.

Officials say the Critical Incident Response Team for the 18th Judicial District will do an independent investigation into Perry's death. The officer and deputy have both been placed on paid administrative leave.