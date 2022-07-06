'Armed and dangerous' man wanted for girlfriend's murder linked to violent road rage, police say

article

A man wanted for a violent road rage encounter in Alpharetta is now wanted for murdering his girlfriend, Roswell police said. He is considered armed and dangerous by police.

Fabien Perry, 27, is wanted for the death of 23-year-old Johana Cabrales-Hernandez, police said. Officers responded just after midnight Wednesday to a home in the 100 block of Old Ferry Way. Inside, they found the body of Cabrales-Hernandez who appeared to have been shot.

Family members had become worried about her after her two young children were abruptly dropped off at their home by a man, police said.

Investigators said evidence collected at the scene pointed them to Perry.

Alpharetta police are searching for this man wanted for attacking another driver. (Alpharetta Police Department)

Perry made headlines last October for a violent road rage incident in Alpharetta. Police said a traffic camera caught Perry getting out of his car near the intersection of Canton Street and Mayfield Road. He approached the vehicle sitting in front of a line of cars waiting at a light. Police said the man punched the driver in the face and then kicked someone’s car before getting back into his car and running away.

Investigators said the incident was sparked by that driver not moving fast enough through a light.

Alpharetta police said Perry’s warrant for aggravated assault is still outstanding. He will face those charges in addition to the murder charge.

Police said they want to take Perry off the streets as soon as possible. They consider him armed and dangerous.

Perry is described by police as being 5-feet-8-inches tall and weighing about 165 pounds. He may be driving a red four-door Honda Civic.

Anyone who sees Perry should call 911 immediately. Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call Crime Stoppers Atlanta at 404-577-TIPS (8477).