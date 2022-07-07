Search for 'armed and dangerous' man wanted for girlfriend's murder expands

A murder suspect on the run. Roswell police are searching for Fabien Perry for the shooting death of his girlfriend.

Police believe Perry has connections in several other states, and have expanded their search for him. Local, state and federal authorities are now on the lookout for the 27-year-old man.

Investigators said Perry shot and killed Johana Cabrales-Hernandez, inside their home on Old Ferry Road. Her family discovered her body in the very early hours of Wednesday.

"The family of the victim became concerned for her well-being after her two children were dropped off at a nearby family members home by an unknown person, which prompted them to go to her home to check on her where they found her deceased," said Roswell Police Officer Tim Lupo.

Police said evidence quickly led them to Perry as their prime suspect.

Perry already had warrants out for his arrest out of Alpharetta after a violent road rage incident last October that was caught on camera. Alpharetta police said Perry collided with two cars then got out of his vehicle, reached through the window of another car and punched the driver.

"One of the victims, it looks like he struck her in the face and kicked someone else car before fleeing the scene," said Alpharetta Police Officer Jeff Ross.

Police said Perry's warrant for aggravated assault is still outstanding. He will face those charges in addition to the murder charge when he is captured.

Alpharetta police are searching for this man wanted for attacking another driver. (Alpharetta Police Department)

Investigators in several states are now searching for him.

"We believe he has ties across the eastern seaboard. Columbia, South Carolina, Charlotte, North Carolina, a couple of places in Delaware and Maryland as well, so we're trying to amplify our efforts to make sure everyone has eyes out for him so we can apprehend him quickly," said Officer Lupo.