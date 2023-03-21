Clayton County residents have mixed reactions heading into special election for sheriff

Clayton County residents voted in a special election Tuesday to fill the remaining term for ex-Sheriff Victor Hill.

Five candidates are on the ballot to replace the former sheriff, including interim Sheriff Levon Allen. Hill was sentenced to 18 months in prison for violating the constitutional rights of detainees inside the Clayton County Jail by ordering them held in restraint chairs for hours.

Hill's departure was met with mixed reaction as Clayton County residents headed to the polls.

The Roarks thought the ex-sheriff did a good job during his tenure, which made his criminal conviction even more disappointing.

"It's just the way society is now," Roark told FOX 5's Deidra Dukes. "People have to understand there are consequences of what they do."

The former sheriff has been a controversial figure during his four terms in office.

He first drew backlash after firing employees after taking office in 2005. He lost his bid for re-election after one term.

Hill was re-elected in 2012, and was suspended last year following the filing of federal abuse charges.

Michael Williams and others critical of the former sheriff said change is long overdue.

"With all the press surrounding him it's always been in a negative connotation as opposed to something positive and uplifting for the community as a whole, said Williams."

With five candidates in the running, the race is expected to go to a runoff.