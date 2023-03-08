Critics claim Clayton County Sheriff Levon Allen used tax dollars to campaign

article

Clayton County interim Sheriff Levon Allen has spent nearly $50,000 in taxpayer's money to put his name and sometimes image on billboards, cars, and theater screens as he campaigns to remain sheriff.

Some of those images are tied to recruiting efforts to find new employees, but critics charge it is a waste of tax dollars and used only to promote Allen's campaign.

Levon Allen, who is Sheriff Victor Hill’s godson, was handpicked by Hill to become the next sheriff. Hill is now headed to prison. Late last year, a jury convicted Hill of violating the constitutional rights of pre-trial detainees by having them strapped into restraint chairs for hours at a time.

(FOX 5)

By law, Chief Deputy Roland Boehrer became sheriff, but he quickly retired, opening the door for Allen to become interim sheriff.

The FOX 5 I-Team reported on Allen's meteoric rise in the department going from deputy sheriff to the number two man in the department, chief deputy, in five years, including a $100,000 salary increase.

"It doesn't fully pass the smell test," former assistant U.S. Attorney Caren Morrison said.

Levon was a young, relatively unknown, and underfunded as a candidate according to his campaign reports, but FOX 5 found once in office, he quickly began promoting his name in the public, in a big way, all paid for by tax dollars.

Right off the bat, he took Victor Hill’s name off of some 60 deputy’s cars as first reported by the Clayton Crescent. That alone cost taxpayers $11,400.

Reporter: "Is that a problem?"

Vondell Jefferson: "No, we looked forward to having his name removed."

(FOX 5)

Jefferson, is an economic development consultant, former county commission candidate, and a supporter of one of Allen's opponents.

He says he understood removing Hill's name, but not adding Allen's name less than four months before the election for a new sheriff.

"We were shocked when he made the decision to put his name on the car as an interim sheriff. It's a Clayton County Sheriff's vehicle the taxpayers paid for. We are paying for your name which is a continuous marketing tool," said Jefferson.

(Supplied)

Sheriff Allen even spent an estimated $2,000 for a recruiting vehicle, which was wrapped with his own name and picture. That and Allen’s name on some 60 vehicles cost another $8,000, according to a knowledgeable source.

FOX 5 does not know the exact figure because Sheriff Allen's office would not release the receipts for the cost of adding Allen’s name and picture, as they are required by the Georgia Open Records Act.

(FOX 5)

However, Allen did not stop at the cars. He put up billboards all across the county, saying Clayton County is hiring, but it also includes a huge picture of Allen and his name in big bold letters. It cost the taxpayers nearly $20,000.

"The problem is the promotion of himself, more than the safety of the people of Clayton County," said Edward Queen.

Edward Queen is a professor at the Emory University Center for Ethics. He says Allen has access to a significant amount of tax dollars his opponents do not have.

"The distortion of elections that happen out of something like this is damaging to the electorate," said Queen.

(FOX 5)

Allen did not stop at cars and billboards. He even ran a recruiting video in local theaters, with his image and name prominently featured. That was another $10,400 in taxpayer's money.

Add it all up gets close to $50,000 in taxpayers’ money spent during one short campaign. All those billboards are slated to come down right before the election.

Edward Queen says this kind of abuse of incumbency can distort and damage an otherwise fair election.

"The most disturbing component of this is the willingness and aggressions that this individual has taken to use taxpayers’ money for his own personal promotion," said Queen.

FOX 5 texted Allen for comment, but he did not respond.