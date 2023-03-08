Convicted Clayton Sheriff Victor Hill could face almost 4 years in prison

article

Federal prosecutors are seeking a 46-month sentence for former Clayton County Sheriff Victor Hill, according to new court filings.

Hill was convicted in October 2022 on six of seven counts of violating the constitutional rights of detainees inside the Clayton County Jail.

During the trial prosecutors argued that between December 2019 and May 2020, Hill ordered seven pre-trial inmates be placed in restraint chairs for hours shortly after their arrests.

FOX 5 obtained court exhibits, which shed light on the documents, photographs and videos jurors saw during the trial.

According to Clayton County Sheriff's Office policy, a restraint chair can only be used if detainees are at risk of harming themselves or others.

In June 2021, Gov. Brian Kemp suspended Hill from his position as sheriff after he was indicted on federal charges.

Hill's sentencing is scheduled for March 14.