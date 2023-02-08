Clayton County interim sheriff rapidly promoted despite arrest record

Take a drive down Tara Boulevard, and it is clear the Clayton County Sheriff wants to remain the sheriff.

Or, check out the sheriff's official web page. Levon Allen seems to be everywhere.

So, it may be a surprise to learn Allen was the only one of five candidates who was a no-show for a recent sheriff's candidate forum.

The FOX 5 I-Team decided to look into Allen’s work history, and see if we had any questions of our own.

According to former Sheriff Victor Hill's Facebook page, he handpicked Allen, whom he describes as his godson, to follow in his footsteps.

The long-time sheriff is leaving office because he is headed to prison.

Late last year, a jury convicted Hill of violating the constitutional rights of pre-trial detainees by having them strapped into restraint chairs for hours at a time.

A judge will sentence him later this month.

By law, Chief Deputy Roland Boehrer became sheriff. He soon retired, opening the door for Levon Allen to become interim sheriff.

Hill hired Levon Allen in 2013. Allen voluntarily resigned from his job as a DeKalb County Jail officer, following his arrest on domestic violence charges.

"That's probably the worst part, that someone in a family situation would have to call 911," says Chris Harvey.

Chris Harvey is Deputy Director of Peace Officers Standard and Training Council (POST), which regulates sworn officers across Georgia.

Police records show Allen got into a dispute with his wife over their 2-year-old.

Prosecutors charged Allen with family violence battery and simple battery, cruelty to children, and disorderly conduct. POST recommended Allen's law enforcement certification be revoked.

"Because the battery simple battery and cruelty to children were serious charges in their minds?" FOX 5 I-Team reporter Dale Russell asked Harvey.

"Yes, I would think so," Harvey answered.

But, Allen's wife later recanted her claims, saying her husband "never struck me or caused any intentional harm." Allen denied pushing her.

The more serious battery charges were not prosecuted. Allen pled no contest to two disorderly conduct charges. Misdemeanors. He was sentenced to probation.

"When you get into talking about politics and elections, that is something for the voters to be aware of. It is certainly something that they could consider," Harvey said.

We talked to a number of current and former sheriffs, none of whom wanted to appear on camera, but all expressed concern about Levon Allen's arrest record, and his meteoric rise up the chain of command here at the Clayton County's Sheriff's Office.

POST records show that Allen went from deputy sheriff to the number two man in the department, chief deputy, in three-and-a-half years.

"It’s completely unusual," said Caren Morrison.

Caren Morrison is a former assistant U.S, attorney in New York and current law professor at Georgia State University. We showed her Allen's promotion records under his godfather, Sheriff Victor Hill.

What jumped out at her was how Allen went from Sergeant to Lieutenant in five months, and Captain to Major in one month.

"No regular person is a particular position for a month or two, it doesn't happen. It doesn't fully pass the smell test," said Morrison.

The rapid-fire promotions also came with huge salary increases. Allen went from a $43,000 salary in a year as deputy sheriff in 2019 to a $143,000 salary as chief deputy three-and-a-half years later.

Allen, who now oversees a $40-million sheriff’s budget, has twice filed for personal bankruptcy.

Allen would not respond to our texts asking for an interview.

What about the other candidates? We examined POST records for the other four candidates as well.

Only one had any disciplinary issues.

Nearly 20 years ago, Terry Evans had two domestic violence cases. One was a request by his wife for a Temporary Protective Order. It was dismissed. The other was a criminal case: battery, family violence and cruelty to children. A judge found Evans not guilty.

Evans told us he has "served and protected" citizens for 32 years in law enforcement and the Marines, and will "continue" to do so.

Caren Morrison is still troubled by the rapid rise of Levon Allen in the Clayton County Sheriff’s Department.

"I think the worst part of all this, is the potential specter of the former Sheriff, Victor Hill, still potentially running things by using someone who is, you know, close to him personally, and who qualifications haven’t really been proved, given the speed of his ascent," said Morrison.