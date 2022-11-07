Sentencing date set for convicted Clayton County Sheriff Victor Hill

article

Convicted Clayton County Sheriff Victor Hill now knows when he will learn his sentence following his federal conviction last week.

Hill will face a federal judge on February 28, 2023, for a sentencing hearing. Hill could face years in federal custody under the complex sentencing guidelines.

Last week, Hill was found guilty on six of seven charges he violated the constitutional rights of pre-trial detainees by having them strapped into restraint chairs inside the Clayton County Jail for hours at a time. This happened between December 2019 and May 2020. The jury found Hill not guilty on the fifth count.

Gov. Brian Kemp suspended Hill following his indictment.

The Georgia Sheriffs' Association told the FOX 5 I-Team he notified the Sheriffs' Retirement Fund of Georgia he wants to begin receiving his retirement benefits. A hearing would need to be scheduled to determine if he was eligible following his conviction. He could receive $170 a month for every year of service as sheriff.

Hill is expected to appeal his conviction.