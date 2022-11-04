FOX 5 I-Team: Convicted Clayton County Sheriff Victor Hill files to receive retirement benefits

article

Convicted Clayton County Sheriff Victor Hill has notified the Sheriffs' Retirement Fund of Georgia he wants to begin receiving his retirement benefits, FOX 5 News has learned.

The Georgia Sheriffs' Association tells FOX 5 I-Team reporter Randy Travis that Hill is eligible for $170 a month for every year he's served, but the board will need to review if his federal conviction disqualifies him from receiving those benefits. No word on when that would be decided.

Last week, Hill was found guilty on six of seven charges he violated the constitutional rights of pre-trial detainees by having them strapped into restraint chairs inside the Clayton County Jail for hours at a time. This happened between December 2019 and May 2020. The jury found Hill not guilty on the fifth count.

Gov. Brian Kemp suspended Hill when he was indicted.

Hill has not yet been sentenced.

He is expected to appeal the conviction.