LeVon Allen sworn in as Interim Clayton County Sheriff

Clayton County officially has a new interim sheriff in town.

LeVon Allen was sworn in as the new interim sheriff on Thursday. He will serve until a special election can be held in March 2023.

An image shared on the official account of now-defunct Sheriff Victor Hill shows Allen being sworn in by Clayton County Probate Judge Pamela Ferguson. It also shows a copy of his signed oath of office.

The tweet reads:

"Clayton County received a early Christmas gift today when Probate Judge Pam Feguson swore in Levon Allen in as the new Interim SHERIFF! Criminals beware!"

Allen, who served as chief deputy, is replacing Interim Sheriff Roland Boehrer, who had announced he would retire by the end of the year.

Allen testified for the defense during Hill’s trial this past October. Hill was found guilty on six of seven charges he violated the constitutional rights of pre-trial detainees by having them strapped into restraint chairs inside the Clayton County Jail for hours at a time. This happened between December 2019 and May 2020. The jury found Hill not guilty on the fifth count.

Hill was suspended in April 2021 by Gov. Brian Kemp shortly after his indictment.

In November, the FOX 5 I-Team learned Hill had notified the Sheriffs' Retirement Fund of Georgia he wants to begin receiving his retirement benefits, but it is unclear if he has officially retired.