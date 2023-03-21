Election Results: City of Mableton, Clayton County special elections

Polls are now closed in Cobb and Clayton counties after two special elections on Tuesday.

The city of Mableton was deciding on its inaugural leadership and Clayton County was determining who will filling the remaining terms for sheriff and a House seat, as well as if a special school sales.

Voters flooded 15 different polling locations in Cobb County for the city of Mableton’s first election.

Meanwhile, a special election was held in Clayton County to determine who will fill the remainder of now-defunct Clayton County Sheriff Victor Hill’s seat.

Hill was sentenced last week for violating the constitutional rights of detainees inside the Clayton County Jail from December 2019 to May 2020 by ordering them to be held in restraint chairs for hours shortly after their arrests.

Five candidates are trying to be the county’s next elected sheriff, including Hill’s godson, who currently holds the interim post.

Residents determined who will fulfill the rest of the term for state Rep. Mike Glanton, R-Jonesboro. Glanton was reelected last November but announced he would be retiring in January citing health reasons after serving for 14 years.

Two Democrats and a Republican are seeking to fill his seat which would be up for reelection in two years.

Clayton County residents are also voting on a special penny sales tax that would be used by the school district.

If no candidate gets 50% plus one vote, a runoff will be held on April 18.