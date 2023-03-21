Mableton holds first election; Clayton County voters to decide next sheriff

The voters in Cobb and Clayton counties will head to the polls Tuesday for two special elections.

The city of Mableton will decide who its inaugural leaders will be. Clayton County residents will be deciding who will fill the remaining terms for sheriff and a House seat, as well as if a special school sales tax should be approved.

There are more than two dozen candidates vying for the position of mayor, and six city council seats waiting to be filled for the newly-formed city of Mableton.

POLLS OPEN TUESDAY TO DECIDE MABLETON’S FIRST MAYOR, CITY COUNCIL

The initial council will set the tone for the community.

Cobb County Elections says 15 different polling precincts will be open for the election.

Meanwhile, a special election is being held in Clayton County to determine who will fill the remainder of now-defunct Clayton County Sheriff Victor Hill’s seat.

Hill was sentenced last week for violating the constitutional rights of detainees inside the Clayton County Jail from Dec. 2019 to May 2020 by ordering them to be held in restraint chairs for hours shortly after their arrests.

Five candidates are trying to be the county’s next elected sheriff, including Hill’s godson, who currently holds the interim post.

CLAYTON COUNTY SPECIAL ELECTION: SHERIFF, HOUSE SEAT, SPLOT ON BALLOT

Residents will also be determining who will fulfill the rest of the term for state Rep. Mike Glanton, R-Jonesboro. Glanton was reelected last November but announced he would be retiring in January citing health reasons after serving for 14 years.

Two Democrats and a Republican are seeking to fill his seat which would be up for reelection in two years.

Clayton County residents are also voting on a special penny sales tax that would be used by the school district.

If no candidate gets 50% plus one vote, a runoff will be held on April 18.