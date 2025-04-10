Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene bought stocks hit hard by Trump tariffs during the market meltdown
NEW YORK - As markets tumbled last week on fears over former President Donald Trump’s tariff threats, U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene bucked the trend by investing in stocks that had been hit the hardest.
The Georgia Republican and outspoken supporter of Trump’s trade agenda purchased shares in companies including Lululemon, Dell Technologies, Amazon, and RH — formerly known as Restoration Hardware — even as their stock prices plunged.
What we know:
According to a required three-page financial disclosure form, Greene made the trades late last week, though the exact amounts invested were not specified.
Despite the market volatility, some of Greene’s picks have already rebounded. RH shares, for instance, jumped more than 30% after she bought them. The company had suffered a steep drop that rattled its leadership.
Dell, which had lost more than half its value before Greene’s purchase, has gained roughly 9% since her investment.
The trades have renewed scrutiny over congressional stock ownership. Lawmakers from both parties have introduced legislation to ban members of Congress from trading individual stocks, citing conflicts of interest. Among them are proposals like the Transparent Representation Upholding Service and Trust in Congress Act, and the more recent End Congressional Stock Trading Act, introduced last month. So far, none have passed.
What they're saying:
Asked whether she personally directed the trades, Greene responded in a statement: "I have signed a fiduciary agreement to allow my financial advisor to control my investments. All of my investments are reported with full transparency."
Greene has long defended Trump’s aggressive stance on trade. "Tariffs are a powerful proven source of leverage to protect our national interests," she posted earlier this year on X, formerly Twitter. "We will win this trade war."
Still, investors remain uneasy. After a brief midweek rally sparked by Trump’s partial reversal on tariffs, markets resumed their decline on Thursday.
The Source: This article is original reporting by the Associated Press.