Rep. Greene-led DOGE subcommittee looks at NPR, PBS funding at hearing

The Brief House Republicans, led by Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, are pushing to dismantle and defund PBS and NPR, citing alleged political bias and misuse of taxpayer money. NPR's audience has declined significantly from 60 million weekly listeners in 2020 to 42 million in 2024, raising concerns about its future without federal funding. Public broadcasting executives defend their organizations against accusations of bias, emphasizing their role in education and community service, particularly in underserved regions.



Public broadcasting came under sharp attack from House Republicans Wednesday as lawmakers called for dismantling and defunding PBS and NPR, citing alleged political bias and misuse of taxpayer money.

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., convened a session of the DOGE subcommittee.

The backstory:

Public broadcasting in the United States has been a cornerstone of media since its establishment in 1967, providing educational and informative content through networks like PBS and NPR. These organizations receive nearly $500 million annually through the Corporation for Public Broadcasting, supporting local stations, including 336 PBS affiliates that serve rural areas with limited media access. Despite previous attempts to strip federal funding, bipartisan support has often safeguarded these resources, recognizing their importance in delivering diverse programming to underserved communities.

What we know:

Recently, public broadcasting came under sharp attack from House Republicans, who are aligned with former President Donald Trump. During a tense hearing, GOP lawmakers called for dismantling and defunding PBS and NPR, citing alleged political bias and misuse of taxpayer money. PBS CEO Paula Kerger and NPR President Katherine Maher were present to defend their organizations against accusations of liberal bias and propaganda. Maher acknowledged past missteps, such as NPR's initial dismissal of the Hunter Biden laptop story, and expressed regret over anti-Trump tweets posted before joining the network. Despite these challenges, Maher asserted, "I do not believe we are politically biased. We are a non-biased organization."

What they're saying:

Republican lawmakers expressed strong dissatisfaction with public broadcasting. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., encapsulated GOP frustration by stating, "We believe that you all can hate us on your own dime." Rep. James Comer, R-Ky., shared his disillusionment, saying, "I don’t even recognize the station anymore. It’s not news. It feels like it’s propaganda." Greene also criticized PBS for a photo she described as a "drag queen" on a children’s program, which Kerger clarified was mistakenly posted on a New York affiliate’s website and never aired.

On the other side, Democrats dismissed the hearing as a political stunt. Rep. Stephen Lynch, D-Mass., remarked, "If shame was still a thing, this hearing would be shameful," highlighting more pressing national security concerns. Some lawmakers responded with humor, with Rep. Robert Garcia, D-Calif., jokingly asking, "Is Elmo now, or has he ever been, a member of the Communist Party?" Kerger replied, "He’s a puppet. But, no."

By the numbers:

NPR's audience has seen a decline from 60 million weekly listeners in 2020 to 42 million in 2024, according to internal documents. However, Maher noted that the trend has slightly reversed in the past year. Despite this, Republican members pointed out that NPR referenced the hearing in fundraising materials, raising questions about its financial independence.

What's next:

The future of public broadcasting remains uncertain as the push to eliminate federal support continues. Maher warned of significant consequences if NPR were to lose federal funding, stating, "It would be incredibly damaging to the national public radio system." Kerger emphasized PBS’s role in education and local community service, particularly in underserved regions, calling this an "existential moment" for them.

Why you should care:

Public broadcasting plays a crucial role in providing educational content and news to millions of Americans, especially in rural and underserved areas. The potential defunding of PBS and NPR could significantly impact access to diverse programming and reliable news sources. As Jodie Ginsberg, CEO of the Committee to Protect Journalists, stated, "Casting them as propaganda machines undeserving of taxpayer support is a dangerous mischaracterization that threatens to rob Americans of the vital reporting they need to make decisions about their lives."

