Rep. Greene backs bill to withdraw US from United Nations

The Brief Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene co-sponsors a bill to terminate US membership in the United Nations, filed by Rep. Chip Roy. The bill, HR1498, has eight Republican co-sponsors and is currently under review by the House Committee on Foreign Affairs. The initiative is part of broader GOP efforts to distance the US from international organizations, following actions by President Trump to withdraw from the WHO and U.N. Human Rights Council. President Trump previously signed executive orders affecting US participation in the U.N. and initiated a review of UNESCO membership.



Georgia Republican Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene has signed on as a co-sponsor of a bill that would terminate the United States' membership in the United Nations.

Rep. Chip Roy, R-Texas’s 21st congressional district, filed the bill on Friday in the House.

Bill would have US leave U.N.

What we know:

Rep. Greene is one of eight co-sponsors of HR1498, all Republican.

The text of the bill has not yet been published, but the full title of the bill is "To terminate membership by the United States in the United Nations, and for other purposes."

What's next:

The bill was referred to the House Committee on Foreign Affairs.

What we don't know:

It is not clear if or when it would emerge from the committee.

Previous efforts by the US to leave U.N.

What you can do:

This is the latest step by a GOP-led Congress and White House to separate the U.S.'s relationship with the United Nations.

On Inauguration Day, President Donald Trump signed Executive Order 14155, which directed the withdrawal from the WHO and paused future funding.

In February, the President signed an executive order to terminate the U.S.'s participation in the U.N. Human Rights Council and contributions to UNRWA, the U.N. agency that provides aid to Palestinian refugees.

The Trump administration also initiated a review of the United States' UNESCO membership.

