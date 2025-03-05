Rep. Greene says taxpayers' money 'has truly been stolen' after DOGE meeting

The Brief Elon Musk met with House Republicans to discuss cost-cutting strategies for the Department of Government Oversight (DOGE), sparking both support and concern among GOP lawmakers. Some Republicans are uneasy about Musk's extensive layoffs of federal employees and significant budget cuts without congressional approval, leading to frustration in various districts. Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene highlighted issues of fraud, including the misuse of Social Security numbers for deceased individuals to obtain federal funds.



Elon Musk, a prominent ally of former President Donald Trump, engaged in discussions with House Republicans on Wednesday night regarding the operations of the Department of Government Oversight, or DOGE.

The meeting focused on Musk's cost-cutting strategies, which have sparked both support and concern among GOP lawmakers.

The backstory:

While many Republicans back Musk's approach to reducing government spending, some have expressed unease over his extensive layoffs of federal employees and significant budget cuts implemented without congressional approval. These changes have led to frustration in various districts, with constituents voicing their discontent over the impact.

What they're saying:

Following the meeting, Georgia Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene, who chairs the House DOGE subcommittee, addressed reporters, highlighting the key points discussed. "The major takeaways are that the American people's money has truly been stolen through an incredible amount of fraud and all types of improper payments," Greene stated.

Greene elaborated on the issue, explaining, "The things that they've discovered include how Social Security numbers have been used for dead people, people that are over 115 years old. Criminals have been able to take these Social Security numbers and were able to get things like small business loans, were able to get all types of money taken from federal government programs."

The meeting with Musk and his team, according to Greene, was detailed and focused on addressing these fraudulent activities. "We look forward to holding some very impactful hearings going forward," she added.

When asked about the proposal to formalize these issues into rescissions packages, Greene emphasized the importance of integrating such cuts into legislation and budgets. "I think what's exciting for the American people is this is very bipartisan, and this might be one of the first things that the American people could see coming from Washington, D.C., where we're literally talking about money that is being used in fraudulent ways and being stolen by criminals," she said.

Greene also touched on the outdated systems within federal agencies, noting that some departments are hiring third-party vendors to manage their data. "Improper payment fraud and a lot of systems that are just so old and outdated, systems that computer systems that can't even work together between departments," she explained.

When questioned about the impact of Musk's cost-cutting measures on federal workers, Greene stated, "No, we're talking about fraud and money being stolen. In the private industry, unfortunately, there's downsizing that happens and people lose their jobs. We're $36 trillion in debt. American people can't afford it anymore."

As the chair of the DOGE committee, Greene expressed optimism about the tools gained from the meeting, stating, "I am walking away with major tools that I can use and very much look forward to having impactful hearings."

