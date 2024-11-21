Marjorie Taylor Greene announces plan to chair subcommittee for DOGE

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene announced she will chair a subcommittee tasked with working alongside the newly created Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE). The department, introduced as part of President-elect Donald Trump’s plans for significant federal government restructuring, aims to address spending and operational inefficiencies.

According to Greene, the subcommittee will focus on investigating wasteful spending within the federal government. A key part of its work will involve evaluating the salaries and compensation of civil service workers and government personnel.

Tech entrepreneur Elon Musk and biotech investor Vivek Ramaswamy are expected to play pivotal roles in the department’s efforts. Both will examine current government salary structures to identify potential cost-saving measures.

"The American people deserve accountability and transparency. This subcommittee will work to expose inefficiencies and hold individuals responsible for misusing taxpayer dollars," Greene said in her announcement.

The creation of DOGE aligns with President-elect Trump’s broader strategy to streamline federal agencies, reduce spending, and shrink the size of the government. Further details about the department's specific initiatives are expected in the coming weeks.