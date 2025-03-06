Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene pushes for English as official U.S. language with new bill

article

The Brief Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene introduced the English Language Unity Act to designate English as the official language of the U.S. The bill aligns with former President Trump's executive order on making English the official language. The legislation was introduced in the House on March 5 and referred to multiple committees for review. Rep. Mike Collins and other Republican House members have co-sponsored the bill.



Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Georgia’s 14th congressional district, has introduced legislation that would designate English as the official language of the United States.

The bill is known as the English Language Unity Act.

The backstory:

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, representing Georgia’s 14th congressional district, has taken a significant legislative step by introducing the English Language Unity Act. This bill aims to designate English as the official language of the United States, a move that aligns with former President Donald Trump’s executive order on the same issue. The proposed legislation seeks to ensure that all government functions are conducted in English, establish a uniform English language rule for naturalization, and clarify legal interpretations of federal laws written in English.

Timeline:

The English Language Unity Act was introduced in the House on March 5. Following its introduction, the bill was referred to several committees for review, including the Committee on Education and Workforce, the Committees on the Judiciary, and Oversight and Government Reform. Each of these committees will examine the legislation within their respective jurisdictions. The Speaker of the House will determine the timeline for the bill's consideration.

What we know:

Rep. Mike Collins, also from Georgia, along with a handful of other Republican House members have joined as a co-sponsor of the bill. The bill's primary objective is to codify the executive order of the Trump administration, making English the official language of the United States.

What we don't know:

The future of the English Language Unity Act remains uncertain. It is unclear how much support the bill will garner from other members of Congress or how it will fare in the committee reviews.