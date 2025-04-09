Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene announces Tax Day town hall in Cobb County

article

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene is scheduled to hold a town hall meeting on Tax Day in Cobb County.

The North Georgia congresswoman made the announcement about the town hall meeting this week.

What we know:

The Republican representative from Georgia posted about the event on her official House page. The town hall meeting will be held at 6 p.m. on April 15, 2023. Each attendee must complete a registration form prior to attending and is required to show a valid government ID matching the registration.

What we don't know:

The location has not been disclosed but will be emailed to each person who registers.

What they're saying:

"Disruptive behavior will not be tolerated and will result in removal," a notice on the registration page reads.

The backstory:

Republican members of Congress have encountered heightened tensions at town hall meetings nationwide, as constituents voiced concerns over recent federal initiatives and policies implemented by the Trump administration. The escalating confrontations have prompted Republican leadership to advise against holding in-person town halls. House Speaker Mike Johnson and Rep. Richard Hudson recommended alternatives like tele-town halls to mitigate disruptions from organized protests. This strategy aims to prevent further public confrontations and maintain effective communication with constituents.

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, a Republican, has represented Georgia's 14th Congressional District since her election in 2020. That district currently includes Catoosa, Chatooga, Dade, Floyd, Gordon, Murray, Paulding, Polk, Walker, and Whitfield counties, along with a portion of Cobb County including Acworth and part of Kennesaw.

She has chaired the subcommittee working alongside the newly established Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) since November.

What you can do:

Those interested in attending can do so by registering on Rep. Greene's official House page.

