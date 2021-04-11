Police: 80 arrests, 45 cars impounded in South Fulton street racing bust

Police in South Fulton said more than 80 people were arrested and 45 cars were impounded after a street racing bust.

The South Fulton Police Department said the bust was a multi-jurisdictional operation with the Georgia Department of Public Safety, Fulton County Sheriff's Office and Atlanta Police Department.

Police said, in addition to the mass of arrests and vehicle impounds, law enforcement confiscated five guns and 32 grams of marijuana.

"Illegal street racing is dangerous, both for drivers and spectators," a Facebook post read. "We will continue to monitor street racing activity aggressively and deploy resources to arrest or cite those responsible for this hazardous and unlawful criminal activity."

Metro-Atlanta law enforcement agencies have been making concerted efforts to eliminate street racers.

A recent Clayton County bust netted dozens of arrests and citations to juvenile participants' parents.

Atlanta police have been utilizing helicopter surveillance to target suspects in street racing busts.

Street racing laws were a legislative priority in Georgia this session.

Street racing is a problem across the country. A busy freeway in the Washington, D.C., area was blocked when drivers, captured on video, were doing donuts.

