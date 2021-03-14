Sheriff: 88 alleged street racers arrested in Clayton County

article

Agencies across the metro area have been cracking down on street racing, and the Clayton County Sheriff's Office is the latest to make a large-scale bust.

Sheriff Victor Hill said Sunday deputies conducted the arrest of 88 alleged street racers on Saturday night.

In a statement from the sheriff's office, Hill said the 88 suspects gathered at the Sam’s Club parking lot on Jonesboro road.

The office's COBRA Unit, Blackhawk Unit and Tactical Patrol called Clayton County police for back up and strategically block off exits and deployed road spikes, officials said.

Authorities said deputies and officers went from car to car and arrested all 88 suspects in the street racing crew.

Authorities confiscated four firearms and said at least 50 of the vehicles were towed.

Officials said 16 juveniles were present and the parents of the juvenile offenders were issued tickets when they arrived to pick up their children.

Police are still searching for a fugitive suspect, Eric Gallegos. Deputies recorded Gallagos' tag information and Hill issued him an ultimatum of sundown on Sunday to turn himself in before deputies will execute a warrant for his arrest.

Eric Gallegos (Photo: Clayton County SO)

