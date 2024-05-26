PHOTOS: MomoCon 2024 takes over Georgia World Congress Center in downtown Atlanta
ATLANTA - MomoCon 2024 took over downtown Atlanta for Memorial Day weekend. Approximately 50,000 people were expected to attend the event that celebrates anime and animation, comics, and gaming!
One of the best things about MomoCon is simply checking out all of the costumes. All photos by Joyce Lupiani/FOX 5 Digital.
There were also many cars on display too.
Gaming and the vendor hall are also a big part of MomoCon 2024.
@loopy_atl A little #lightsaber action in the #gaming hall today at #MomoCon in downtown #Atlanta. #starwars #jedi #kyojuro #cosplay #costumes #momocon2024 #GWCC #fypage ♬ Never Give Up (Original Mix) - Trap City (US)
@headline_hustler The #dancerushstardom arcade game is getting a workout at #MomoCon and this guy crushed it. #dancerush #DRS #arcade #momocon2024 #atlanta #cosplay #gaming #anime #animemaid #gwcc #georgia #fypage ♬ Legends Are Made - Sam Tinnesz