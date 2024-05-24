MomoCon draws an 'animated' crowd to Downtown Atlanta

From a Disney princess to a Guinness World Record holder, the guest list at this weekend’s MomoCon is packed with out-of-this-world talent.

MomoCon is an annual celebration of animation, comics, and gaming — or, as organizers like to say, "geek culture" — and it takes over the Georgia World Congress Center Friday through Monday. The convention drew a crowd of 48,000 last year and is expected to hit at least 50,000 this time around — which means Downtown Atlanta will be packed with cosplaying fans dressed as their favorite characters from Japanese anime, Marvel comic books, Disney classics, and more.

Highlights of this weekend include the open game hall (which organizers say is the second largest in the country), live music, cosplay contests, and celebrity appearances. Speaking of, the list of guests this year includes Tony Award-nominated actress Jodi Benson (known to audiences around the world as the voice of Ariel in Disney’s 1989 classic "The Little Mermaid"), Steve Blum (who holds the Guinness World Record as "most prolific video game voice actor"), and "The Owl House" creator Dana Terrace.

MomoCon 2024 opens Friday at 2 p.m. and runs through Monday at 5 p.m. at the Georgia World Congress Center Halls B and C and the Omni Hotel in Downtown Atlanta. For more information on memberships, click here.

We’re MomoCon pros here at Good Day Atlanta, having regularly featured the event and interviewed some incredible celebrity guests. And guess what? We did it again this morning! Click the video player in this article to see who we caught up with this morning at the Georgia World Congress Center.