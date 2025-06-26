Georgia woman sues Florida bar over injury from dropped martini shaker

article

The Brief A Jackson County woman has filed a lawsuit against a Florida bar over injuries she said she received from a falling martini shaker. Ruth Blake claims in her lawsuit that she suffered a permanent injury and mental anguish when a martini shaker fell from the second floor of the Florida bar and hit her in the head. She's suing for over $50,000 in a requested jury trial.



A Georgia woman is taking on a Florida bar in a new lawsuit over a martini shaker.

In the lawsuit, the Jackson County woman claims that she suffered serious injuries when a shaker fell on her head while visiting the St. Augustine cocktail bar.

What they're saying:

Ruth Blake claims in the lawsuit that she was visiting the Tini Martini Bar in 2023 when a shaker fell from the second floor, hitting her in the head.

As a result of her injuries, the Georgia woman said she has experienced pain and suffering, mental anguish, disfigurement and scarring, permanent injury, and physical impairment.

Blake believes the fact that the bar allows customers to shake their own cocktails led to her injuries.

She also claims that the bar was negligent, failing to train its employees on safety precautions and providing safeguards against falling objects.

Blake named the bar, the inn where the bar is located, and the bar's owner in the lawsuit, which was filed in May.

What's next:

Blake and her attorney are suing for over $50,000 and whatever other relief she may be entitled to.

They're requesting a trial by jury.