Missing 86-year-old Bibb County woman with Alzheimer's found safe

article

Update: Deputies say Nettie Harris has been found safe and has been returned to her family. The previous story is below.

Bibb County deputies are asking residents to be on the lookout for an 86-year-old woman who was reported missing during Wednesday night's severe weather.

Deputies are searching for 86-year-old Nettie Harris.

What we know:

According to the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office, Harris was last seen around 10:50 p.m. at Macon Rehabilitation & Healthcare, which is located on the 500 block of Coliseum Drive.

Investigators say that Harris was able to leave the building by using a back door and left the area on foot. Staff and deputies searched the surrounding area, but were not able to find her.

Harris suffers from Alzheimer's Disease, officials say.

The missing woman is described as being 5-feet-6-inches tall with a weight of around 117 pounds. She has gray hair.

Harris was last known to be wearing a white shirt with "Graduation 2017" on it, light brown pants, and purple Crocs.

What you can do:

If you have any information about where Harris could be, call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at (478) 751-7500 or the Macon Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.