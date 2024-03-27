MomoCon Set to swing into action with Spider-Man Guinness World Records attempt

article

MomoCon will make its 2nd official Guinness World Records title attempt for the most people dressed as Spider-Man characters during its convention on May 25.

Everyone in a Spider-Man costume (tops and bottoms must match, and full facemasks are mandatory) is invited to meet outside the Georgia World Congress Center in the International Plaza for the attempt at 2 p.m. Click here for more information.

Yuri Lowenthal, who famously voices Peter Parker in Insomniac Games’ Marvel’s Spider-Man, will join the celebration of more than 60 years of Spider-Man history. The prolific performer’s other iconic roles include Sasuke in Naruto, Simon in Gurren Lagann, and many more!

Christopher Daniel Barnes, the beloved voice of Spidey in projects including the 1994 Spider-Man animated series, Ultimate Spider-Man, Marvel Heroes, Spider-Man: Edge of Time, and Spider-Man: Shattered Dimensions, will also rally fans for the record attempt.

The world record is currently 638 characters in one location.

MomoCon returns to the Georgia World Congress Center from May 24 to May 27.

MomoCon, founded in 2004 by Georgia Tech students Jessica Merriman and Chris Stuckey, has grown from a 700-person on-campus event to the largest event in the southeast United States for fans of video games, animation, cosplay, comics, and tabletop games.

Scott Weinger and Linda Larkin will bring the magic of the 1992 animated Disney classic Aladdin to MomoCon's panels and meet-and-greets, while ANX Kpop Battles will host a "Solo Classic" fan-fueled dance competition complete with visuals to bring the fandom to life on stage. Bebop Bounty Big Band will ignite the stage with jazz, rock, and blues as a tribute to space cowboys, vast skies, and a scrappy attitude.

Vivienne Medrano, best known for creating the animated sensation Hazbin Hotel, the largest global debut for a new animated series on Prime Video, as well as the Helluva Boss web series, will be in attendance for panels and signings.

Marvel Comics artist Mark Brooks will also join the MomoCon festivities for panels and signings! In addition to his Eisner-nominated work alongside Marjorie Liu on the Han Solo miniseries, Brooks’s amazing art brings life to Nick Spencer’s Secret Empire and Kieron Gillen’s Judgement Day.

Anime Rap Takeover returns to MomoCon for its second year, featuring artists Cam Steady, GameboyJones, DizzyEight, Chi-Chi, NemRaps (NerdOut), Ben Schuller (NerdOut), Ham Sandwich, and Silva Hound in panels and performances.

Other confirmed guests include Jodi Benson (The Little Mermaid, Flubber, A Bug’s Life, Hercules, Toy Story 2, Enchanted), Steve Blum (Starfield, Diablo IV, The Callisto Protocol, Valorant, Shazam!), Zeno Robinson (Pokémon, Attack on Titan, Cris Tales, Scarlet Nexus), A.J. Beckles (Street Fighters 6, Saints Row, Lost Ark, Genshin Impact), Erica Lindbeck (Rick and Morty, Spider-Man 2, Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty, My Hero Academia), Sarah-Nicole Robles (Encanto, The Resident, Carmen Sandiego, The Fosters), and many more.



