Georgia city named one of the best places to live for families

When it comes to raising children, a new survey finds that a metro Atlanta city is one of the best places in the country for families to live.

Fortune recently released its 2023 50 Best Places to Live for Families, analyzing nearly 1,900 cities across the country.

In the end, the survey ranked Peachtree Corners in Gwinnett County as its 19th-best city - the only Georgia city to make the list.

The survey factored in data including walkability, affordability, diversity, number of hospitals, graduation rates, and more to determine its list.

In the end, the survey's organizers found Peachtree Corners' "surprising blend of family-friendly appeal and novel tech innovation" secured it a top spot.

"This northern suburb of Atlanta provides a welcoming environment for both families and developing tech startups," Fortune wrote in its summary.

The area also got a boost thanks to its public schools which ranked above average.

Taking the top spot this year was Cambridge, Massachusetts, followed by Portsmouth, New Hampshire, Silver Spring, Maryland, and Tualatin, Oregon.

