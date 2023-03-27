Expand / Collapse search
River Flood Warning
from MON 11:21 AM EDT until WED 7:15 PM EDT, Meriwether County
River Flood Warning
from MON 5:20 AM EDT until FRI 4:15 AM EDT, Upson County
River Flood Warning
is in effect, Spalding County, Upson County, Lamar County
Flash Flood Warning
from MON 9:17 AM EDT until MON 3:30 PM EDT, Spalding County
River Flood Warning
from MON 11:42 AM EDT until MON 10:00 PM EDT, Gwinnett County
River Flood Warning
from MON 4:20 AM EDT until TUE 10:00 AM EDT, Forsyth County, Fulton County
River Flood Warning
until WED 9:30 PM EDT, Fayette County, Spalding County
Flash Flood Warning
until MON 12:15 PM EDT, Coweta County, Upson County, Meriwether County, Lamar County, Heard County
River Flood Warning
from MON 10:48 PM EDT until TUE 6:41 PM EDT, Clayton County, Fayette County, Spalding County
Tornado Watch
from MON 7:29 AM EDT until MON 11:00 AM EDT, Upson County, Lamar County
Flood Watch
Metro Atlanta city named one of the 'Best Places to Live' in United States: report

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Sandy Springs
FOX 5 Atlanta
The iconic King and Queen towers in Sandy Spring (City of Sandy Spring)

SANDY SPRINGS, Ga. - A new survey reveals a city in Georgia is one of the "Best Places to Live" in the United States - making the top 20 cities across the county.

Sandy Springs, Georgia was named Niche's 18th best place to live - making it the only spot in the Peach State to make the list.

In its review, Niche gave Sandy Springs an A+, highlighting the city's "urban suburban mix feel" and variety of outdoor activities, restaurants, and nightlife options and major plusses.

On the other side, the city did not get the best marks in cost of living, crime and safety, and housing.

According to Niche, the median home value in the city is $490,200 and the median rent is $1,490 a month.

Nationwide, Cambridge, Massachusetts topped the list. Home to Harvard, Cambridge was said to offer "an urban feel" with plenty of restaurants, bars, coffee shops, parks, and a good selection of public schools.  

Niche creates the annual Best Places to Live rankings by using data from sources such as the U.S. Census, FBI, Bureau of Labor Statistics and CDC combined with millions of resident reviews. The company considers factors such as affordability, the local housing market, neighborhood diversity, area public schools, walkability and more.

To see the full study, click here.

Fox Los Angeles contributed to this story.