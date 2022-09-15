Atlanta ranked as one of 'Most Unfaithful Cities' in US, per dating site

Atlanta is one of the nation's least faithful cities, according to a recent ranking published by a website that covers dating and relationships.

MyDatingAdvisor.com studied 200 major U.S. cities, looking at marriage, divorce and separation rates to form its list of Most Unfaithful Cities in the United States. Atlanta ranked No. 9 on that list. The ranking cited statistics, showing Atlanta's marriage rate was 47% and its divorce rate was 9%. Atlanta's separation rate was listed at 2%.

The ranking methodology also factored in the number of places to meet for an affair and the Google searches for the word "affair" and the affair hookup website Ashley Madison.

Texas was home to the three "least faithful" cities — Dallas, Ft. Worth and Houston — but also the fourth and ninth "most faithful" cities: Laredo and McAllen, respectively.

California, meanwhile, is home to the four "most faithful" cities: Pasadena, Torrance, Roseville and Visalia.

10 Most Unfaithful Cities In America

Dallas, Texas Fort Worth, Texas Houston, Texas St. Louis, Missouri Nashville, Tennessee Philadelphia, Pennsylvania New York, New York Knoxville, Tennessee Atlanta, Georgia Washington, D.C.

10 Most Faithful Cities in America