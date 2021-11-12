Atlanta named one of the best travel destinations in the world for 2022

article

When it comes to cities, Atlanta has a lot to offer, and now a global travel organization has named the city one of the best places to travel to in the world.

Lonely Planet, a travel guidebook company that has been recommending places to go for decades, included the Peach State's capital in its Best in Travel list for 2022. It's the only U.S. city on the list.

The list is created annually with nominations from Lonely Planet's staff, writers, bloggers, partners, and more. A panel of experts then narrows down the selections to just 10 countries, regions, and cities.

For 2022, Lonely Planet said Atlanta ranked No. 4 in its Top 10 Cities list, coming just behind Auckland, New Zealand, Taipei, Taiwan, and Freiburg, Germany.

"Charismatic and lush, Atlanta is a feverish, easy-on-the-eyes cavalcade of culture, cuisine, and Southern hospitality," Lonely Planet writes in its description of the city.

In part, the group says it chose Atlanta for its lush greenspaces, numerous walking and biking paths, its diverse community appeal, connection to history and civil rights, and its thriving arts and music scenes.

"We are thrilled with Atlanta’s recognition as a world-class city for travelers to visit and explore our history and culture," said Andrew Wilson, executive vice president and chief marketing officer of Atlanta Convention & Visitors Bureau. "Visitors will learn why Atlanta makes headlines as a dynamic city that continues to evolve and inspire travel for everyone."

Three places Lonely Planet suggests visitors definitely check out is the Martin Luther King Jr. National Historic Site, High Museum of Art, and the city's expansive breweries.

You can read the full list of Best in Travel here.

