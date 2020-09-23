Georgia city named 'best place to live in America right now'

article

Personal finance website Money has named a Georgia city as the best place to live in America.

Evans, Georgia, which is located about 10 minutes northwest of August, earned the top spot on the website's annual list.

The brand credited the town's "good-paying jobs in healthcare, administration and the military nearby," a lower cost of living, and its diverse population as the factors that put it so high on the list.

"Of all the U.S. towns and cities we looked at this year, Evans had the lowest cost of living of any place with similarly high income levels," Money said in its announcement.

Parker, Colorado and Meridian, Idaho landed in second and third place.

Both cities topped the list because of access to high paying jobs in the tech sector, a healthy economy, and close proximity to nature and outdoor activities.

One other Georgia city, Woodstock, made the top 20 at number 17.

