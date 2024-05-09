Union City firefighter hospitalized after shooting at fire station

Image 1 of 9 ▼ Police are investigating after a firefighter was shot in Union City on May 8, 2024. (FOX 5)

A Union City firefighter has been rushed to the hospital after officials say he was shot late Wednesday night.

The shooting happened before midnight at Fire Station 2 off of Shannon Parkway.

Medics transported the firefighter to Grady Memorial Hospital. His condition is unknown at this time.

Investigators are working to learn the circumstances around the shooting.

Officials have not released the identity of the firefighter.

If you have any information that could help with the investigation, call the Union City Police Department.