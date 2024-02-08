Parents of McEachern High School students angry after shooting in parking lot

Angry parents concerned about the safety of their children at school packed a town hall meeting in Cobb County Thursday night.

One week earlier, two young men were shot in the parking lot of McEachern High School. Cobb County School Board member Tre Hutchins says after hearing from hundreds of parents, he set up the town hall.

"Parents are outraged and they should be," said Hutchins.

"I want to find out what they're planning to do to make our students safer because they're not safe," said Deanna Beaver who has a student at McEachern.

Upset parents of McEachern High School students want answers after a shooting in the parking lot during school hours.

Video that circulated on social media and is now part of the Cobb County Police investigation shows a fistfight that escalated into gunfire.

"I want to know what the superintendent is going to do to stop this foolishness," said Horace Goggins.

Cobb County Police gave an update on the investigation, saying two people have been arrested and a warrant was issued for one of the men who was shot, 20-year-old Jean Germain. He's facing charges of Possession of a Weapon on School Property and Loitering.

Police also talked about their response.

"In 13 minutes we had over 130 officers on scene," said Deputy Chief Ben Cohen.

Hutchins talked about previous incidents at McEachern and future plans for more school support officers as well as technology.

"Something that should be at our games as people enter, so they can be screened, as well as day-to-day operations just to make sure we don't have anything on our campus that shouldn't be there," said Hutchins.

Parents say they want more communication, accountability and security.

"All we are asking for is protection for our kids. If you can't do it, move out of the way and let us do it!" said one mom.

There was so much to talk about, they couldn't fit it all in, so there will be another town hall next week.

What happened at McEachern High School

The shooting was reported around 1:47 p.m. Feb 1 at McEachern High School in Powder Springs. Two people were shot during an altercation involving multiple people. Those two people were taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Who has been arrested

On Feb. 2, police identified 17-year-old Powder Springs resident Scott Foor as the shooter. Foor was arrested by the Cobb County Police Violent Crime Bureau in Union City and was charged with two counts of aggravated assault and possession of a firearm on school property.

A second teenager was arrested on Feb. 6. That person's name has not been released because of their age.

Police say the juvenile is a student at McEachern. The juvenile was charged with possession of a firearm on school grounds and possession of a firearm by a minor.

Who else are police looking for

CCPD says an arrest warrant has been issued for 20-year-old Jean Germain and he is expected to be charged with possession of a firearm in a school zone and loitering on school property.

