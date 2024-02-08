Arrest warrant issued for 20-year-old shot at McEachern High School in Cobb County

article

The Cobb County Police Department says that one of the people who was shot recently at McEachern High School in Powder Springs is now facing charges.

CCPD says an arrest warrant has been issued for 20-year-old Jean Germain and he is expected to be charged with possession of a firearm in a school zone and loitering on school property.

Germain is not in custody at this time.

The shooting was reported around 1:47 p.m. Feb 1 at McEachern High School in Powder Springs. Two people were shot during an an altercation involving multiple people. Those two people were taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

On Feb. 2, police identified 17-year-old Powder Springs resident Scott Foor as the shooter. Foor was arrested by the Cobb County Police Violent Crime Bureau in Union City and was charged with two counts of aggravated assault and possession of a firearm on school property.

A second teenager was arrested on Feb. 6. That person's name has not been released because of their age.

Police say the juvenile is a student at McEachern. The juvenile was charged with possession of a firearm on school grounds and possession of a firearm by a minor.

A town hall was held Thursday night to address concerns about safety at the school after the parking lot shooting.