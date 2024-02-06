Second teenager arrested for shooting at Cobb County high school last week

article

A second person has been arrested in connection to the shooting at McEachern High School last week, according to Cobb County Police Department.

Two people were injured in the shooting on Feb. 1 in the parking lot of the Cobb County high school.

A "code red" was issued after the shooting and students and staff were evacuated until police could determine there was no longer an active threat on campus.

The two people who were shot in the parking lot during a confrontation were not students at the school. They were transported to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

PREVIOUS STORY: Teen arrested, 1 wanted in shooting at McEachern High School, police say

On Friday, Cobb County police say a witness to the fight, identified as 17-year-old Powder Springs resident Scott Foor, shot both victims. Foor was arrested by the Cobb County Police Violent Crime Bureau in Union City and was charged with two counts of aggravated assault and possession of a firearm on school property.

On Tuesday, the police department confirmed that a second person was arrested and charged in connection to the shooting.

CCPD says that person is a juvenile and they are not releasing their name at this time.

CCPD also said they were told that the juvenile attended McEachern High School.

The juvenile is being charged with possession of a firearm on school grounds and possession of a firearm by a minor.

Cobb County School District sent the following statement:

"Although student privacy laws do not allow us to share individual student discipline details, both District policy, and the law, were strongly applied. To protect students and staff, our District has heavily invested in Cobb Shield, a network of over 13 safety supports which includes 80 well-trained police officers and a crisis response system which is used by every staff member. Our message to families is simple: police officers across the District, and the investments we have made into our schools keep students as safe as possible. We appreciate, and need, law enforcement and community partners who support teachers as they teach in difficult conditions, daily."