Northeast Georgia residents assess damage from possible tornado

A possible tornado in northeast Georgia left damage and debris, which officials assessed in the wake of the storm on Tuesday morning.

In Banks County, officials received reports of damage near Bennett Road at Marshburn Road, north toward Payne Road and Highway 441 and Highway 198.

FOX 5 Storm Team Meteorologist Jonathan Stacey was in Banks County where utility crews were working to repair downed power lines. Residents began leaving their homes and tended to downed trees.

Apparent tornado damage in Banks County. (FOX 5 Atlanta)

Banks County officials said there were no reported injuries at 12:20 p.m. on Tuesday.

Banks County residents said they heard the sound of a "freight train" as they took shelter.

Officials in Habersham County echoed the National Weather Service's advice to take cover. FOX 5 Atlanta is working to learn the extent of any damage in the area.

The National Weather Service issued Tornado Warnings in Banks, Habersham, Elbert and Hart counties in Georgia. Tornado Warning popped up again later for Habersham, Rabun and Oconee counties.

Storms diminished to heavy rain showers around noon in Georgia.

As of 11 a.m. Tuesday, Georgia Power reported approximately 8,000 customers statewide were without power as a result of the weather system.

Southern and central Georgia dealt with debris from storm conditions in the early morning. Tropical Depression Fred knocked down trees and caused major power outages as it passed through Americus, Georgia. Several homes were damaged and many were without power.

National Weather Service issued Tornado Watches in northeast Georgia, in effect until 1 p.m.

The spinups are a byproduct of tropical depression Fred, which swept through metro Atlanta overnight into Tuesday morning.

