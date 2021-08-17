Expand / Collapse search
Sumter County first responders, neighbors scramble to address storm damage

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published 
Georgia
FOX 5 Atlanta

Storm damages several homes in Sumter County

Several homes in Sumter County have been damaged by a possible tornado as Tropical Depression Fred passed through Georgia.

SUMTER COUNTY, Ga. - Storm damage brought significant damage overnight and early Tuesday morning in Sumter County.

Tropical Depression Fred knocked down trees and caused major power outages as it passed through Americus, Georgia. Several homes were damaged and many were without power.

Fire crews were sawing fallen trees with a chainsaw near one Sumter County road after a tree fell near a neighbor's car. 

At the scene, FOX 5 Atlanta's Alex Whittler found a mangled metal carport tangled up in power lines, upturned trampolines blown away by the heavy winds, and dogs who were let loose by the storm.

First responders addressed splintered trees throughout Americus. 

Officials had not found any injuries caused by the storm on Tuesday morning.

The National Weather Service has not confirmed a tornado. 

There is no word yet if the NWS will conduct a survey. 

Fallen trees are seen draped on cars in Sumter County. (Photo: FOX 5 Atlanta)

NWS issued a Tornado Watch for multiple counties in northeast Georgia. Areas south of Interstate 20 were hit the hardest by storms. There was a Flash Flood Warning in effect on Tuesday morning in northern metro Atlanta counties. 

