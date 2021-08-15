Fred to bring heavy rain, gusty winds to north Georgia

As of Sunday morning, Fred was located in the southern Gulf of Mexico and the cluster of thunderstorms is starting to become more organized.

Fred strengthened back into a tropical storm and is expected to make landfall on late Monday or early Tuesday morning.

The latest track of Fred has north Georgia in the path of heavy rain and gusty winds.

Models are now indicating we could see tropical-storm-force winds on Tuesday with gusts up to 40 mph.

In addition to the strong winds, we are forecasting rainfall totals between two to four inches of rain across the area on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Since the latest forecast track has Atlanta on the east side of Fred, we will have to monitor the possibility for isolated spin-up tornadoes as well.

Thankfully, Fred will rapidly deteriorate as it moves through our area, but lingering showers and thunderstorms will remain in the forecast through the end of the week.

A tropical storm watch was issued from the Alabama/Florida border to Ochlockonee, Florida. Fred's maximum sustained winds stood at 40 mph Sunday morning.

Fred was located early Sunday about 350 miles south-southeast of Pensacola, Florida, and moving north-northwest at 9 mph.

Anticipating Fred, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis declared a state of emergency for the state's Panhandle region. And Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey issued a statement Saturday saying her administration was monitoring the weather and "will be ready to act from the state level if needed."

Fred, as a depression, spun its way over Haiti and the Dominican Republic, where it knocked out power to some 400,000 customers and caused flooding that forced officials to shut part of the country's aqueduct system, interrupting water service for hundreds of thousands of people. Local officials reported hundreds of people were evacuated and some buildings were damaged.

Meanwhile, Tropical Storm Grace was 55 miles southwest of St. Croix and 100 miles southeast of San Juan, Puerto Rico on Sunday morning. Forecasters said heavy rainfall from the system would fall over parts of the Lesser and Greater Antilles over the next few days.

Grace had maximum sustained winds around 40 mph (65 kph). The storm was moving west-northwest at 16 mph.

Both Grace and Fred, regardless of their storm status, posed a heavy rain and flood threat, forecasters said.

Rainfall totals around three to six inches were forecast from Grace for the Leeward Islands, Virgin Islands, and Puerto Rico, through Tuesday.

The Associated Press contributed to this report