Family of missing Atlanta found burning in woods wants answers

Family and friends are planning to honor a 32-year-old man who was found dead after being reported missing in mid-December as they keep searching for answers to his death.

Nicholas Williams was last seen leaving his apartment at the Osprey building in Atlanta. Family members say he was headed off to a store in his white 2022 Dodge Ram truck on Dec. 12.

It was the next day his body was found burning in the woods in northwest Atlanta, but investigators would not learn his identity for weeks. Family members say he was identified by dental records the family provided to the medical examiner’s office several weeks after he disappeared.

The medical examiner's office says Williams died from a gunshot wound.

More than a month later his family is still searching for answers and justice.

Shawna Battle on Tuesday brought purple, white, and black balloons to the apartment where Williams lived.

Ms. Battle says Williams moved to Atlanta about five years ago. She says Nick, as she called him, was close to his mother, who also moved here from Michigan.

The family will honor him with a balloon release in metro Atlanta before his body is returned to Michigan for the funeral service there.

She wants whoever took his life to know the pain they left behind.

Police say they have no suspects.

Battle says her cousin’s body is scheduled to be flown back to Michigan on Tuesday night.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Atlanta Police Department.