Medical examiner identifies body found burning in woods as missing Atlanta man

article

The Fulton County Medical Examiner identified a body found burning in the woods as a missing Atlanta man.

The medical examiner's office said Nicholas Williams, whose body was found on Dec. 13 in Atlanta, died from a gunshot wound. Investigators found his burning body near the 800 block of Old Gordon Road.

Willaims had been missing since Dec. 12. Williams' mother and cousin say his car was last seen near an LA Fitness at Atlantic Station, but he was not there.

Williams' family filed a missing person report in Cobb County, where they live. The family said they began working with Atlanta police, where Williams lived.

The family also conducted their own searches.

Police also found another body in the area where Williams was discovered. About a half hour after officers found Williams, police reported a body in a vacant lot along Fulton Industrial Boulevard.