Police find burning body in northwest Atlanta woods

A burning body was found in a patch of woods in northwest Atlanta Tuesday morning, Atlanta police say.

Officials say the body was discovered a little before 10:15 a.m. in a wooded area off the 3800 block of Old Gordon Road NW. Fire and EMS also responded to the scene and pronounced the person dead at the scene.

Investigators will be working to determine the cause of death.

The investigation is ongoing.

This is the first of two bodies found in the area on Tuesday morning. About a half hour later and less than a mile west, police found a body in a vacant lot along Fulton Industrial Blvd.

Atlanta police say they also responded around 10:40 a.m. to a deadly shooting, just a few blocks south of this scene along Martin Luther King Jr. Drive NW.

Investigators have not said if any of those other cases are connected.

