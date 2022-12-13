Father shot, killed at apartment along Martin Luther King Jr. Drive, police say

Family members say a tattoo artist who was caring for his elderly mother was shot and killed at a northwest Atlanta apartment complex on Tuesday morning.

Around 10:40 a.m., Atlanta police were called to the complex located in the 3700 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Drive.

When they got there, officials discovered the man. He was rushed to Grady Memorial Hospital where he later was pronounced dead.

Officers said they have detained a person of interest, who police say is the victim's son. Homicide detectives are talking with him to determine what the charges will be in this case/

Atlanta police investigate a deadly shooting the 3700 block of Martin Luther King, Jr. Drive NW on Dec. 13, 2022. (FOX 5)

Family members say they are shocked. They say he was a father and was caring for his elderly mother.

The names in this case have not been released.

Police said the investigation is ongoing.

This is the third deadly case investigators responded to all within half-hour and a mile radius on Tuesday. Atlanta police around 10:15 a.m. say they found a burning body along Gordon Road and police around 10:45 a.m. found a body in a vacant lot along Fulton Industrial Blvd.

Investigators have not said if any of those other cases are connected.