Body found in Fulton Industrial Parkway parking lot, police investigating

Investigators are working to identify the body of a person discovered in a parking lot on Fulton Industrial Boulevard in Atlanta Tuesday morning.

Officials confirmed with FOX 5 that a body was found before 10:45 a.m. in a lot on the 4100 block of Fulton Industrial Boulevard between Martin Luther Jr. Boulevard and Wendall Drive.

Atlanta police were seen in the area gathering information.

At this time, officials have not released any details about the body or the cause of the person's death.

The investigation is ongoing.

Another body was found about 30 minutes earlier less than a mile east of this location. Atlanta police say they found a burning body along Gordon Road.

Atlanta police say they also responded around 10:40 a.m. to a deadly shooting nearby along Martin Luther King Jr. Drive NW

Investigators have not said if any of those other cases are connected.

