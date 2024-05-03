Fulton County DA Fani Willis: Senate Special Committee holding 3rd meeting Friday

article

The Senate Special Committee on Investigations is set to convene for its third meeting this Friday to hear testimony concerning potential misconduct by Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis.

Check back here at 10 a.m. for a livestream

Prior to this meeting, Willis, who is seeking re-election, is slated to participate in a Q&A session with voters at K&K Soul Food in northwest Atlanta.

Chaired by Republican Sen. Bill Cowsert, representing the Athens area, the committee was established to probe allegations of potential conflicts of interest and potential misuse of public funds by the district attorney. The findings of this investigation will inform legislative actions, including the enactment or amendment of laws and adjustments to state appropriations, aimed at restoring public confidence as deemed necessary.

What led to this

In January, Willis was accused by one of the defendants in the Georgia election interference case of maintaining an inappropriate relationship with former special prosecutor Nathan Wade. Additionally, she was alleged to have financially benefited from this relationship and the investigation into former President Donald Trump and his associates for their purported interference in the 2020 presidential election in Georgia.

ORIGINAL STORY: Trump co-defendant claims Fulton County DA had 'improper' relationship with prosecutor

Following three months of contention and multiple days of testimony, Fulton County Superior Court Judge McAfee ruled that either Willis or Wade must step aside for the case to proceed in Fulton County. Wade tendered his resignation shortly thereafter.

Timeline: Fulton County DA Fani Willis, Nathan Wade controversy

Throughout the ordeal, neither Willis nor Wade admitted any wrongdoing.

Special committee approved

The Georgia Senate authorized the formation of the special committee to investigate Willis on Jan. 26, with the inaugural meeting held on Feb. 9.

On March 6, attorney Ashley Merchant, representing the defendant who initially raised concerns about Willis, testified for over three hours regarding how she and her client uncovered the relationship between Willis and Wade and why they believed it to be unethical and potentially criminal.

RELATED: Attorney Ashleigh Merchant testifies before senate committee investigating Fani Willis

During Friday's meeting, the panel is scheduled to interrogate Fulton County Commissioner Robb Pitts and Fulton County Chief Financial Officer Sharon Whittmore. The session is open to the public and will be livestreamed.