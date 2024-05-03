Midtown Atlanta's gas-less QuikTrip set to close Friday

article

Midtown Atlanta's gas-less QuikTrip is set to close for good on Friday due to declining sales and crime concerns.

The company confirmed with FOX 5 last week that they will permanently close the pilot location on Peachtree and Sixth Street on Friday.

The QuikTrip location opened eight years ago and was the chain's first non-gas location.

In a statement, a spokesperson for the company cited employee and customer safety as part of the metrics they evaluated before deciding to close the store.

"After evaluating this store, we decided it was not consistently meeting our expectations," the spokesperson said.

The company said it is working to identify a new location for a full-service QuikTrip that will be open in the next two to three years.

"QT is more committed to Atlanta than ever," the spokesperson said.