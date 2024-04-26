QuikTrip closing its Midtown Atlanta gas-less store in May
article
ATLANTA - Midtown Atlanta's gas-less QuikTrip will shut its doors for good next month.
The QuikTrip on Peachtree Street opened eight years ago and was the chain's first non-gas location.
The company confirmed with FOX 5 that they will permanently close the pilot location on May 3.
In a statement, a spokesperson for the company cited employee and customer safety as part of the metrics they evaluated before deciding to close the store.
"While we will end our non-gas pilot in Midtown, QT is more committed to Atlanta than ever," the spokesperson said.
The company said it is working to identify a new location for a full-service QuikTrip that will be open in the next two to three years.