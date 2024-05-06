Expand / Collapse search

Driver suffers medical emergency near The Battery, police say

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published  May 6, 2024 4:09pm EDT
Cobb County
FOX 5 Atlanta

COBB COUNTY, Ga. - Video of a driver appearing to drive through several barriers located near the Battery in Cobb County on Monday afternoon has circulated the internet.

FOX 5 Atlanta reached out to the Cobb County Police Department, which was able to confirm the driver may have been experiencing a medical emergency.

He or she was taken to a local hospital for evaluation. Their current condition is unknown.

FOX 5 Atlanta will continue to monitor this incident.