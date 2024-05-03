Chick-fil-A bringing back carrot raisin salad for month of May

Fans of Chick-fil-A's carrot raisin salad will be delighted to learn that it is returning for the month of May.

There's just one caveat: the beloved classic will be exclusively available at the Dwarf House in Hapeville or at Truett's Grill restaurants, situated in Griffin, McDonough, and Morrow.

The restaurant has graciously shared the recipe on its website.

Ingredients:

4 ½ cups shredded carrots

1 (8oz) can or 2/3 cup crushed, unstrained pineapple

¾ cup raisins

½ cup mayonnaise

½ cup and 2 tablespoons sugar

1 ¼ tablespoons fresh, unstrained lemon juice (no seeds)

Directions:



Mix all ingredients together. Makes 13-14 servings.