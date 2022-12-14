Body discovered burning in NW Atlanta woods labeled homicide, police say

article

After investigating a burning body discovered in a patch of woods in northwest Atlanta on Tuesday, police now say the cause of death was a gunshot wound.

The Fulton County Medical Examiner spent Wednesday looking into the death of a person found off the 3800 block of Old Gordon Road. They believe the manner of death was a homicide.

While this investigation continues, authorities are still trying to determine whether this has any connection to two other bodies found within a close radius of one another Tuesday morning.

About a half hour after this discovery was made, police reported a body in a vacant lot along Fulton Industrial Blvd.

Later in the morning, there was a deadly shooting, just a few blocks south along Martin Luther King Jr. Drive NW.

FOX 5 will keep you up to date on these cases as information becomes available.