New East Point police chief: 'It takes a community to have a safe city'

After two high-profile murders in just two weeks, leaders in the city of East Point updated the public on what steps they have taken to address violent crime.

"We're going to make this city one of the safest cities in metropolitan Atlanta. I guarantee you, [be]cause I'm not going to tolerate any less," said East Point Police Chief Shawn Buchannan.

Buchannan took over the role of chief on Dec. 6 after 23 years with the department, but his promotion comes at a difficult time for the city.

Juan Lopez, 29, was shot at an ATM around 6:30 the evening of Nov. 26. The police department released new video Tuesday of one of the suspects involved.

Just two weeks later, Knox Panter, 24, was shot and killed when he confronted two men breaking into his truck on Dec. 10.

"East Point residents want more than statements," said Mayor Deana Holiday Ingraham. "While our statements are safety is and will always be our top priority, we are committed to act with a sense of urgency to deploy all necessary resources to make persons who commit violent crimes fearful again of coming to East Point."

Chief Buchannan said he has put everyone in the department on patrol, including captains, lieutenants, and others, regardless of their rank. He has also opened up an overtime detail to make sure the city has enough patrols on the streets. He said they are considering extending shift hours.

But the chief also said the community has a role to play. He reminded residents that it has been more than a year since someone shot 11-year-old Tyrell Sims and no one has come forward with information to help police find his killer.

"I'm asking you today--it takes a community to have a safe city--if you know anything about this case, please come forward. This family deserves justice. That could be your child. It could've been my child. I'm not tolerating that type of behavior in this city," said Chief Buchannan.

Anyone with information in any of these homicides should contact Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS.

